Saints players react to Thomas’s training camp absence

Metairie, La. -- Day one of Saints training camp came and went without wide receiver Michael Thomas. He and his agent are continuing to work through contract negotiations with the Saints, as he is entering the final year of his rookie contract and 4th season in the NFL. As for what Thomas's teammates think of his absence, they all understand this is just the business side of their careers as professional football players, and are looking forward to his return to the field when it's all settled.

"It's the business side of football," said Saints defensive end Cam Jordan. "Everybody has to understand their own situation. At the end of the day you want to be valued by your team-- not only your team but you have a value within yourself. You know what you can get and what you want and that's for two sides to come together in agreement. I'm going to focus on being the best that I can be. I'm going to wish Mike T the best that he can be. I know he's out there working somewhere, whatever field he's taking to he's always taking with the same mentality. So I'm really not stressed about that situation. I'll leave that to the organization and Mike T."

"A contract is part of this game, or contract negotiations so we'll let this play out," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees. "I'm confident they'll be an agreement reached at some point and when there does, he'll be back and we'll be ready to roll."

"I talked to Mike about a week ago-- actually on my birthday I talked to Mike," said Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead. "But as far as his situation right now, he's got to do what's best for himself and his family and his career. Anything that happens between him and the team Mike has done what he needed to do to put himself in position so I support him and I know when he gets back he's going to be ready to roll."