Saints fans chill, really, as Black and Gold kicks off training camp

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was a no-show for the Saints first workout of summer training camp. Thomas is seeking a new long term contract.

But, hundreds of Saints fans turned out to watch the workout in comfort.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Some notes on day one:

Free agent wide receiver Rishard Matthews continues to impress. Matthews, a free agent invitee to mini-camp was signed by the club, thereafter. The 29 year old had 65 catches, 9 for touchdowns for Tennessee in 2016.

But, Matthews played in only eight games the past two seasons for the Titans and the New York Jets.

Right guard Larry Warford returned to practice. He was not on the field for any of the time the media was able to view practice this spring.