Photos from Galatoire’s second Summer Wine Dinner Series

NEW ORLEANS – Galatoire’s Restaurant hosted their second dinner in it’s Summer Wine Dinner Series.

The dinner featured the wines of Daou Vineyards and Winery, and culinary creations of Executive Chef Phillip Lopez, alongside the featured wines selected by Sommelier René Sudduth.

The rugged extremes of the Daou Vineyards, located in the mountains of Paso Robles, California, are a gift to lovers of Cabernet Sauvignon.

Their vision of winemaking is to seek absolute purity in the flavors of wine to reflect their true terroir.

The third and final installment of the Summer Wine Dinner series is scheduled for Thursday, August 29.

This specialty dinner, called An Evening of Rosé, will feature wines from several vineyards handpicked by Galatoire’s own sommelier.

The selections, with varying shades of blush, will be sure to end the summer series on a high.

Tickets are $125 for An Evening of Rosé, and can be purchased here.