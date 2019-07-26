One person killed in I-10 crash involving four 18-wheelers

GROSSE TETE, LA – Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Texas man.

The fatal crash happened shortly after 8 A.M. on July 25, on Interstate 10 westbound, west of LA Hwy 77 in Iberville Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 82-year-old Robert McCarty of Caldwell, TX.

The initial investigation revealed that McCarty and another driver were involved in a previous crash and stopped their vehicles (both tractor-trailers) on the westbound shoulder of I-10.

While the two vehicles were on the shoulder, 35-year-old Datril Dunbar of Sebring, FL was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer directly behind a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

For reasons still under investigation, Dunbar struck the rear of the westbound 2018 Freightliner, then struck both stopped tractor-trailers.

McCarty was outside of his vehicle on the shoulder, and was struck.

He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The other drivers involved were properly restrained and sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but toxicology samples were taken from all drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, and charges may be pending.

