New Orleans woman sentenced for multi-state sex trafficking operation

NEW ORLEANS – According to court documents, the suspect operated two Asian Massage Parlors that were actually commercial sex enterprises.

On Thursday, 72-year-old Anh Duong was sentenced for transporting individuals in interstate commerce for prostitution.

Duong operated the Lily Pad and the Rose Garden, Asian Massage Parlors in New Orleans.

In court, Duong admitted to knowingly transporting and causing to be transported individuals in interstate commerce from Texas and Mississippi to the Eastern District of Louisiana to engage in prostitution at the Lily Pad and the Rose Garden.

Duong was sentenced to five years probation, one year of home confinement with electronic monitoring and a $100 special assessment fee.

She must also: