Jabba, the Blue-Tongued Skink, Visits from the Audubon Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sumatran Orangutan Born at Audubon Zoo

On July 17th, Feliz, the matriarch of Audubon Zoo's Sumatran orangutan group gave birth to her second baby. Feliz and her baby staying behind-the-scenes for the time being using that time to bond before they are introduced to visitors. Sumatran orangutans are considered to be critically endangered and are threatened with extinction.

Click here for more information about the new Sumatran Orangutan baby.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Audubon Zoo Collaborates with Disney to Protect the Pride

Audubon Zoo is joining the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and will collaborate with Disney and the Lion Recovery Fund to stop the lion crisis. In support of Disney's The Lion King Protect the Pride campaign, Audubon Zoo is contributing $10,000 to the Wildlife Conservation Network's (WCN) Lion Recovery Fund (LRF) to help double the number of lions in the wild by 2050.

In celebration of the release of Disney's new groundbreaking, The Lion King, the highly-anticipated feature film helmed by Jon Favreau in theaters today, The Walt Disney Company has announced a global conservation campaign to raise awareness and support the dwindling lion population across Africa.

Click here for more information about the collaboration between Audubon Zoo and Disney.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dinner and a ZOOvie

"Audubon Zoo’s Dinner and a ZOOvie series is a great way to spend a summer evening under the stars! Again this year, Cool Zoo/Gator Run will be open for a small additional fee. Bring your chairs and blankets, bring your own dinner or dine at the Zoo. Food trucks will be on-site as well as some regular Zoo concessions will be open…come hungry!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org

2019 "Dinner And a ZOOvie'' Schedule: July 26 - How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) Food trucks: BonaFried, Burgers Ya Heard!, Cocoa and Cream Mobile Foods

Tickets: Purchase online: Movie tickets are $6 per person Add Cool Zoo for an additional $7 Children under the age of 2 get in for free Purchase at the gate: Movie tickets are $8 per person Add Cool Zoo for an additional $7 Children under the age of 2 get in for free

Gates open for 6pm (for both the movie and Cool Zoo)

Movie Starts at 8:10pm

Cool Zoo and Gator Run Lazy River Will be open from 6pm - 8pm An additional $6 per person Children under the age of 2 get in for free

Additional information ZOOvie tickets are available for purchase online and will be on sale at the Zoo on the night of each showing. Buying tickets ahead of time is recommended to ensure speedier entry. Online ticket sales will be available up to 5:15pm. on the day of each ZOOvie. After 6pm., tickets can be purchased at the Zoo. This is a special event and all guests, including Audubon members, must purchase tickets to ZOOvies. There are no discounts and complimentary passes are not valid. Animal exhibits will not be open during the screenings.



For more information and "Dinner and a ZOOvie," please visit their website.

Click here to buy tickets to "Dinner and a ZOOvie.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.

Audubon Zoo

6500 Magazine St.

New Orleans, LA 70118