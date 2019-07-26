× 2 men sleeping outside Wooster church attacked by teens with baseball bats

WOOSTER, Ohio (WEWS) – Two men sleeping on the outside steps of a church in Wooster were attacked this week by three teens armed with rocks and baseball bats, according to police.

The incident happened Wednesday morning near Trinity Church on East North Street.

According to police, the 33-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were awoken by three teens who approached and started throwing rocks at them. The teens then took turns striking the men with baseball bats.

The attack was caught on a security camera.

The teens are believed to be between 14 and 15 years old.

Police said the first teen is described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and having brown hair. He was wearing a red baseball cap, blue jeans and a dark shirt. The second teen is described as being about 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair. He was wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans, and wearing a bandanna over his face. The third teen is described as having blond hair, slim/muscular build and standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was shirtless but had on round clear-framed glasses and black shorts.