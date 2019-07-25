The Bummers perform ‘Dairy Beach’ on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- When we talk about music in New Orleans, we often emphasize traditional styles like jazz and brass bands.

But, our rock scene is no joke!

The Bummers are one of the local rock groups you need to know because they are making a name for themselves all over. They just got back from a tour that started in New York and made its way back home. Their new album Dairy Beach is available wherever you buy your music. And, they are getting ready for a big concert at Gasa Gasa this Monday, July 29, at 9:00 p.m., with Brianna Musco and Kuwaisiana.

They stopped by the Twist Stage to perform the title track from the new album.