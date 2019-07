NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole a bottle of liquor from a store on North Rampart Street.

The unidentified man walked out of the store in the 300 block of Rampart just after 4 p.m. on July 14 with a one liter bottle of Crown Royal, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident and the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact First District Detective Mark Miranda at (504) 658-6010.

29.957316 -90.070899