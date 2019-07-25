× Louisiana man will be one of the first to be executed under new federal laws

LOUISIANA – Attorney General William Barr directed the federal government Thursday to resume capital punishment after nearly two decades and has directed the Bureau of Prisons to schedule the execution of five inmates, one from Louisiana.

After 16 years without an execution, Barr has directed the head of the Bureau of Prisons to execute “five death-row inmates convicted of murdering, and in some cases torturing and raping, the most vulnerable in our society — children and the elderly” in December and January, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Alfred Bourgeois of LaPlace was convicted in 2002 for murdering his 2-year-old daughter, JG, at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Bourgeois is set to be executed on January 13, 2020, at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana,

On July 27, 2002, Alfred Bourgeois, his wife Robin, and his daughter JG, arrived at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station to deliver a shipment. While Bourgeois was backing his truck up to the loading dock, JG was sitting on her training potty. When she wiggled and the potty tipped over, Bourgeois became angry and started yelling at JG and spanking her bare bottom. He then grabbed her by her shoulders and slammed the back of her head into the front and side window area around the dashboard four times. Meanwhile, warehouse personnel who were standing in the trailer felt shaking coming from within the cab of Bourgeois’s truck.

Robin awakened shortly after this beating and immediately noticed that JG’s body was limp, her eyes were closed, and her heart was racing. Robin attempted to revive JG by administering CPR, but wan unsuccessful, and told Bourgeois that the child needed emergency medical attention. Bourgeois replied that he would take JG to the emergency room after he finished unloading his truck. Robin insisted that JG needed help immediately, handing JG to Bourgeois and telling him to get her help. Bourgeois responded that they would just say that JG slipped. Bourgeois then left the cab with JG. After Robin got dressed, she opened the passenger-side door to exit the cab and there, on the ground, lay JG. Robin again tried CPR while a passer-by called 911. After that, Bourgeois came running from behind the truck, asking what happened.

When the ambulance arrived, Bourgeois and Robin told the driver, then told both CPS workers and the FBI agent, that JG had fallen out of the truck.

At the hospital, Dr. Noorullah Akhtar examined JG and concluded that her brain had hemorrhaged and was swollen. The doctors sustained JG on life support until her mother could get to the hospital, where the baby died in her mother’s arms the next day.