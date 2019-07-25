Loomis on Thomas talks: A deal that works for us

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was a no show as the team’s veterans reported for the start of training camp, Thursday.

Thomas, who led the NFL in receptions with 125, is in the final year of his rookie contract, one that would pay him $1,148,041 in base salary in 2019. He is seeking a deal worth about $20 million per season, one that would make him the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke with media late Thursday afternoon. He said the club wants “a deal that works for us.”

Thomas has 321 catches in three seasons with the Saints. Last season, he caught nine touchdown receptions. His 125 catches in 2018 were nine better than Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz.

The Saints kick off practice Friday morning at the club's facility.