Local drag racer pushing the limits

Metairie, La. -- He is 58 years young, and still racing against those who are younger, and those who often have more cash. On a broiling afternoon, Criag Bourgeois and crew chief Jimmy Dunn brought their racer out to the parking lot of the Shrine on Airline. They have raced 7 times this season, with 4 wins, and a second in the competition eliminator.

"I tell my mother there is guy named Chris Caramacini who is racing top fuel, that is much faster than this, and he`s over 80," Bourgeois said. "So don`t think I am going to quit Mom because of my age. I tell her that all the time."

Bourgeois spends many evenings building his own rig. Total cost: about $30,000. There are others, who compete with much bigger budgets. It can be racing version of David vs Goliath.

"Building it myself," Bourgeois said, "and racing against guys who have much bigger budgets than me, and get that win."

The Commander of the Reserve Division of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff`s office has been a world champion once, has a second, and a fourth. He`s been disqualified twice, for of all things, jumping the start-- triggering a red light.

"You're trying to get that edge," Bourgeois said. "But sometimes you are a little too close. And, what I mean by too close, I red-lighted by two thousands of a second. But, if you put them into perspective, it is probably that much, on a start line, but a red light is a red light."

This season, Bourgeois will make two trips to Oklahoma. He will go to Kentucky, Indianapolis, St. Louis, and Dallas.

"A lot of people say drag racing is a disease that has no cure, and I kinda believe that sometimes," Bourgeois said.

Traveling a quarter of a mile, in 6.8 seconds, is something that Craig Bourgeois plans to do for many years.