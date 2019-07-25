Lafayette police find 7 pounds of meth, 1 pound of cocaine during traffic stop

LAFAYETTE – A Houma man was arrested in Lafayette after officers found nearly seven pounds of crystal methamphetamine and over one pound of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Lafayette Police Department officers pulled over 50-year-old Mark Vincent around 1 a.m. on July 23.

The officers found 3,058 grams of crystal meth and 508 grams of cocaine in Vincent’s vehicle.

The meth has an estimated street value of $611,600 and the cocaine has an estimated value of $50,800, according to the LPD.

Vincent has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics.