Georgia mom charged with murder after baby falls from her arms during fight, dies

MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Georgia mother faces several charges, including murder, after she allegedly dropped her 3-month-old baby during a fight with another woman, leading to the baby’s death.

Karen Lashun Harrison, 26, has been charged with felony murder, cruelty to children, simple battery and affray, Moultrie police said in a news release.

Harrison’s friend, Carneata Clark, was not involved in the fight but has been charged for obstruction and giving a false statement, according to WALB. Police said Harrison initially told investigators the boy suffered the head injury when Clark, a family friend, dropped him. Clark confirmed the story, according to Moultrie police.

The fight happened Friday outside Thomas Beauty Supply store and was caught on video.

The other woman involved in the brawl has not been charged as of Wednesday.