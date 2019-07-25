America’s first mobile raw oyster bar is now open for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's a lesson in life.

That lesson is all about love.

Love for oysters.

P & J Oyster Company has been in the oyster loving and selling business since 1876.

Sal Sunseri shares his pearls of wisdom with of group taking oysters to the next level.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says the next oyster level is in how the oysters are delivered to you.

Think car hop without the car.

Think the old fashioned cigarette girl without the cigarettes.

And with oysters.

Oysters that are delivered to you.

Shucked and served on the spot.

At parties.

At festivals.

If you want to find out more about the company called Oysters XO, just click right here please.