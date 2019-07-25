WATCH LIVE: SC man trapped in grain silo

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — According to WCIV, public safety crews are working to free a man who has fell into a grain silo.

The Times and Democrat newspaper reports the person trapped in the silo is conscious and talking to emergency workers as they try to free him.

The rescue attempts are happening at Cactus Family Farms on John C. Calhoun Drive, the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety told the newspaper.

Rescuers reportedly built a structure around the man to protect him while the grain inside is pumped out.