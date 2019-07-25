‘1 Night of Peace & Music’ honoring Woodstock, at Vintage Rock Club

During a time when peace, love and anti-war propaganda was prominent, Woodstock served as a symbol of peace, unity and support among individuals with like ideals.

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock, Vintage Rock Club is hosting the second event of its four-part series, “1 Night of Peace & Music.”

The 21+ event will take place on Friday, August 16 from 9 P.M. to 2 A.M.

There will be drinks, dancing, flower power and free love.

All proceeds from the event’s ticket sales will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans of the military actions following September 11, 2001.

Tickets to Vintage Rock Club’s “1 Night of Peace & Music” are available online now, and start at $20.

About

Vintage Rock Club is New Orleans’ first throwback bar and video music experience venue.

Vintage Rock Club – playing late 60’s tunes, 70’s and 80’s mega band hits and early 90’s classic rock – creates a party experience unlike any other, showcasing throwback music videos, concert footage and the most memorable movie clips throughout the night on its 185” video wall and multiple large-screen TV’s. Each night feels like a front row concert experience in the comforts of a luxuriously decorated, high-end, entertainment club.

Vintage Rock Club is open Thursdays (80s Night), Fridays and Saturdays from 9 P.M. to 2 A.M. and is available for private event or party rentals seven days a week.

The venue offers a variety of VIP packages on Thursday – Saturday nights to create the ultimate rock-n-roll party experience for guests – including advance booth seating reservations (for groups up to 10), cocktail/bottle service and more.

Vintage Rock Club will also host 2019 New Orleans Saints “Watch Parties” for all home games, with music, drinks and the game playing on the venue’s 185” video wall and multiple large-screen TV’s.