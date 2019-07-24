× Were you affected by the Equifax data breach?

Were you affected by the Equifax data breach? Check here, because if so, you can file a claim now.

In September of 2017, Equifax announced a data breach that exposed the personal information of 147 million people.

The company has agreed to a global settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and 50 U.S. states and territories.

The settlement includes up to $425 million to help people affected by the data breach.

If your information was exposed in the data breach, you can file a claim at EquifaxBreachSettlement.com for the benefits described below.

You can file a claim for:

Free Credit Monitoring and Identity Theft Protection Services

Up to 10 years of free credit monitoring OR $125 if you decide not to enroll because you already have credit monitoring.

The free credit monitoring includes:

– At least four years of free monitoring of your credit report at all three credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion)

– Up to six more years of free monitoring of your Equifax credit report

– $1,000,000 of identity theft insurance

If you were a minor in May 2017, you are eligible for a total of 18 years of free credit monitoring.

Cash Payments (capped at $20,000 per person)

For expenses you paid as a result of the breach, like:

Losses from unauthorized charges to your accounts

The cost of freezing or unfreezing your credit report

The cost of credit monitoring

Fees you paid to professionals like an accountant or attorney

Other expenses like notary fees, document shipping fees and postage, mileage, and phone charges

For the time you spent dealing with the breach. You can be compensated $25 per hour up to 20 hours.

– If you submit a claim for 10 hours or less, you must describe the actions you took and the time you spent doing those things.

– If you claim more than 10 hours, you must describe the actions you took AND provide documents that show identity theft, fraud, or other misuse of your information.

For the cost of Equifax credit monitoring and related services you had between September 7, 2016, and September 7, 2017, capped at 25 percent of the total amount you paid.

Even if you do not file a claim, you can get:

Free Help Recovering from Identity Theft

– For at least 7 years, you can get free identity restoration services.

– If you discover misuse of your personal information, call the settlement administrator at 1-833-759-2982. You will be given instructions for how to access free identity restoration services.

Free Credit Reports for All U.S. Consumers

– Starting in 2020, all U.S. consumers can get 6 free credit reports per year for 7 years from the Equifax website. That’s in addition to the one free Equifax report (plus your Experian and TransUnion reports) you can get at AnnualCreditReport.com.

The claims process has started. File a claim by January 22, 2020

The settlement administrator will not send out any benefits until they are allowed to do so by the court, which will be January 23, 2020, at the earliest.

For free credit monitoring, after final approval from the court, you will get an activation code with instructions.

For cash payments, you can choose to get a check or debit card when you file your claim.

It will be sent to your mailing address after final approval from the court.