Watch Ace the NOPD patrol horse dance to the ‘Cupid Shuffle’

NEW ORLEANS – In New Orleans, a horse on the force can dance, of course.

The NOPD recently released a video of Ace, a 13-year veteran of the city’s Mounted Unit, dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle” in a gymnasium.

Ace, who appears to be quite nimble on his feet despite weighing in at over 1,500 pounds, takes his human patrol partner for quite the ride as they step to the left, to the left, to the left…

And while his dancing skills are top notch for his species, Ace does seem to lose his equine focus a bit as the hit song fills the air, interrupting the line dance to stretch his front legs into a courtly bow.

It’s a move the NOPD says Ace loves to make for adoring crowds at Mardi Gras parades and on Bourbon Street while he is on patrol.

Do your dance, Ace.