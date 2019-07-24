Very few tickets left for the New Orleans Saints Training Camp

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints made the announcement that most of their training camp practices are already sold out.

The workout on Friday, August 2 is sold out, as well as the following practices:

Friday, July 26

Saturday, July 27

Sunday, July 28

Friday, August 2

Saturday, August 3

Saturday, August 10

Sunday, August 11

There are, however, a few tickets still available for the five practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Those are on:

Monday, July 29

Tuesday, July 30

Wednesday, August 7

Monday, August 12

Thursday, August 22

Fans may claim their free tickets (limit 4 per account) to attend practices in advance at www.neworleanssaints.com or on the official Saints mobile app.

Once claimed, fans will need to present their ticket(s) on their phone via the Saints App (Apple/Android) or SeatGeek app.

All practices begin at 8:50 A.M.

Saints fans who are interested in attending one or more of the team’s practices open to the public are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and reserve their tickets now.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

The Saints will continue to provide updates once each new training camp practice has reached full capacity.