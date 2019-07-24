Suspect arrested in New Orleans after robbing and cutting several women

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD makes quick arrest after suspect commits three robberies in less than 24 hours.

The NOPD Seventh District Officers and the TIGER Unit arrested 29-year-old Christopher Reed in connection with the armed robberies.

While searching the suspect’s apartment, located in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, officers recovered stolen purses and one of the victim’s identification card.

Detectives believe Reed is responsible for the following armed robberies that occurred in the vicinity of Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway:

10 P.M. Sunday, July 21 – a female was sitting at the bus stop when she was approached by a male subject who struck her left arm with an unknown sharp object. Afterwards, the suspect took the victim’s purse and fled the area on foot.

1:15 P.M. Monday, July 22 – a female was by the entrance of a gas station when the suspect approached her from behind with a large knife. The suspect cut the victim’s strap on her fanny pack and fled the area on black and blue Bicycle.

6 P.M. Monday, July 22 – a female was sitting at the bus stop when she was approached by a male subject who arrived at the location on a bike. The subject grabbed the victim’s fanny pack. The victim attempted to stop the subject, at which time the subject produced a knife and cut the victim’s left hand. Afterwards, the suspect took the victim’s fanny pack and fled on the bike.

Detectives were ale to connect Reed to each of the robberies based on information and evidence gathered.

Reed also confessed to committing the armed robberies.

He was booked and charged with three counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated battery and simple criminal damage to property.

Detectives are investigating whether Reed may be responsible for other similar crimes.