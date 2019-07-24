× Superintendent: ‘No consensus’ to tear down, replace Columbine High School

GOLDEN, Colo. — Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Jason Glass said in a letter Wednesday “no consensus direction exists” to tear down and replace the buildings at Columbine High School where the 1999 massacre took place.

In June, the district sent a letter from Glass that said reconstructing the school was being considered because Columbine had become a magnet for those interested in the fatal shooting of 12 students and one teacher.

Glass said last month that every year, the district and law enforcement make contact with hundreds of people who are interested in the shooting and want to visit the school at 6201 S. Pierce St.

A survey was done to get feedback from the Columbine community.

More than half (57%) of the 6,962 respondents had a negative initial reaction to replacing the school, while 55% felt a potential rebuild was “not really important” or “not important at all.”

“Based on our analysis of survey data collected, evaluating commentary on this issue that has taken place on various social media sites, reading opinion statements published in a variety of formats, and engaging in face-to-face discussions on this matter, I do not believe there is sufficient support to move forward with a proposal to rebuild the school,” Glass wrote.

School safety experts have recommended tearing down the buildings where the shootings took place, but the district wanted input from the community before going forward.

To rebuild the school, the district would have had to ask taxpayers for an additional $60 million to $70 million in funding.

The proposal would have rebuilt much of the school, but the name, mascot and colors of Columbine would be retained.

Glass said the district will implement changes to enhance the security of the school, including the creation of an improved and defined perimeter around the building.

Full letter from Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Jason Glass