Slidell police search for robber who made smoothie getaway

SLIDELL, LA -- The Slidell Police Department is looking for whoever robbed a Smoothie King at gunpoint. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the robbery happened on Thursday, June 27, at the Smoothie King located at 430 Town Center Parkway. The store's surveillance cameras show the suspect from multiple angles.

The footage shows the man walk into the store and approach the counter. Seconds later, he pulls a gun on a store worker. Police say the suspect demanded money from the clerk, but they did not disclose how much money was taken.

Police say the suspect is white with a tall, lanky build. They say he was wearing a light blue t-shirt, black hat, sunglasses and dark pants.

Slidell police also released surveillance video of a pickup truck that was in the area at the time of the robbery. They do not know if it was being driven by the robber or by someone else who just happened to be in the area and may have seen what happened.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers. So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.