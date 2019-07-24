× NOPD investigates murder inside DeSaix Boulevard home

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD Detectives are investigating a murder inside a home in the 3500 block of DeSaix Boulevard.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the home around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found an man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of the house.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have no suspects or motive for this shooting.

If you have any information that could help, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111