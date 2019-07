× NOPD investigates Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS- The NOPD is currently on the scene of a shooting in the French Quarter.

Police got the call of a shooting near the intersection of Bourbon and Iberville Streets around 4:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators have no suspects or motive at this time.

Please stay tuned to WGNO for the latest on this developing story.