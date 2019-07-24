Love it, Like it, Hate it: “Healthier” Ice Cream!

A pint of ice cream technically contains four servings…. but let’s be honest, it’s all-to-easy to polish off the entire pint. And stats can range from 150 calories to nearly 1400 calories per pint, so it pays to check the label closely. In today’s Get the Skinny with Molly, we’ve got her top picks and worst bets of the “healthier” brands on shelves.

Nutrition Facts per ½ cup serving

LOVE IT!

All of the ‘Love it’ picks are low sugar with the added boost of 3-5 grams protein per serving

Halo Top Ice Cream

(for most) 60-90 calories – 1 gram sat fat – 13-16 grams carbs – 5-7 grams sugar – 5 grams protein

Ingredients include milk, cream, eggs, erythritol, prebiotic fiber, milk protein concentrate, organic cane sugar, stevia…

Halo Top Ice Cream – dairy free

(for most) 90 calories – 3 grams sat fat – 18 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar – 3 grams protein

Ingredients include coconut milk, prebiotic fiber, organic cane sugar, erythritol, stevia…

So Delicious No Sugar Added Coconut Milk Frozen Dessert

120 calories – 9 grams sat fat – 18 grams carbs – 1 gram sugar – 1 gram protein

Made with coconut milk; sweetened with erythritol instead of sugar

LIKE IT!

Arctic Zero Fit Frozen Dessert

35-45 calories – 0 sat fat – 9 grams carbs – 5 grams sugar – 1 grams protein

Water, cane sugar, prebiotic fiber, faba bean protein concentrate, gums, sea salt, monk fruit

HATE IT!

Blue Bell No Sugar Added

90 calories – 2 grams sat fat – 15 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar – 4 grams protein

Ingredients include milk, skim milk, cream, sorbitol, acesulfame potassium, sucralose

DF Mavens – Dairy Free Frozen Dessert

190 calories – 6 grams sat fat – 30 grams carbs – 21 grams sugar – <1 gram protein

Ingredients include coconut water, evaporated cane juice, molasses, tapioca syrup, dark brown sugar, shortening…

