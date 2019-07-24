Happy 50th birthday Jennifer Lopez!

Posted 1:13 PM, July 24, 2019, by

Naturally, Jennifer Lopez got her dance on in honor of her milestone birthday.

The singer/actress/anything else she wants to do turns 50 Wednesday, as unbelievable as that seems.

Remember when 50 was considered grandma old?

Not anymore. And Lopez is out here living her best life to prove it.

Related Story
Bets being taken on J. Lo’s and A-Rod’s engagement and wedding

On Tuesday, the former Fly Girl posted a video of herself on her official Instagram account showing off some killer moves with two of her back up dancers.

#MOOD… Bc tomorrow’s my birthday!!!!! #leoseason #itsmypartytour #july24 Feeling #happiness #gratitude #love,” the caption to the video read.

She also posted a boomerang video on her Instagram stories which showed her sporting a sweatsuit with the words “It’s my party” running across her backside.

Fiancé Alex Rodriguez can be seen in the boomerang as well, and he offered her some birthday love over on his Instagram account with a photo featuring the couple cuddled in bed with their children from their prior relationships.

“#HappyBirthdayJLO It’s your party, Jennifer!” the caption read. “Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you.”

Lopez responded to the sweet posting, saying “I’m crying….I love our life…I love you so much… thank you my beautiful Macho…”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.