Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Swerve | No Churn Lemon Ice Cream

Posted 6:30 AM, July 24, 2019

I scream, you scream, and we all get…. this incredibly-decadent-but-crazy-low-carb-and-sugar-free ice cream treat!  Brought to you by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve, he has outdone himself again.

No Churn Lemon Ice Cream

Makes 6 one-scoop servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups whipping cream, divided
  • ½ cup almond milk or milk
  • 5 tablespoon of sour cream
  • ⅓ plus ¼ cup Swerve Sweetener, confectioner’s
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon  lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon lemon extract
  • 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon xanthan gum

Instructions:

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine ½ cup whipping cream, sour cream, lemon zest, lemon juice, lemon extract, and the almond milk.  Bring to a simmer and then remove from heat.  Whisk in ⅓ cup confectioner’s Swerve.  Sprinkle with ½ tsp of xanthan gum and whisk in.  Let cool for at least 30 minutes.  Also lets the liquid get infused with lime zest.

In a large bowl, whip remaining cream with ¼ cup confectioner’s Swerve and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form.

Carefully fold cooled mixture into whipped cream until well combined and no streaks remain.  Transfer to a large container, cover and freeze until firm, about 6 hours.

Before serving let sit on counter for 30 minutes so it is scoopable.

 

