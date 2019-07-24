× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Swerve | No Churn Lemon Ice Cream

I scream, you scream, and we all get…. this incredibly-decadent-but-crazy-low-carb-and-sugar-free ice cream treat! Brought to you by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve, he has outdone himself again.

No Churn Lemon Ice Cream

Makes 6 one-scoop servings

Ingredients:

2 cups whipping cream, divided

½ cup almond milk or milk

5 tablespoon of sour cream

⅓ plus ¼ cup Swerve Sweetener, confectioner’s

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon lemon extract

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon xanthan gum

Instructions:

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine ½ cup whipping cream, sour cream, lemon zest, lemon juice, lemon extract, and the almond milk. Bring to a simmer and then remove from heat. Whisk in ⅓ cup confectioner’s Swerve. Sprinkle with ½ tsp of xanthan gum and whisk in. Let cool for at least 30 minutes. Also lets the liquid get infused with lime zest.

In a large bowl, whip remaining cream with ¼ cup confectioner’s Swerve and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form.

Carefully fold cooled mixture into whipped cream until well combined and no streaks remain. Transfer to a large container, cover and freeze until firm, about 6 hours.

Before serving let sit on counter for 30 minutes so it is scoopable.

