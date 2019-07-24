Fire heavily damages Joe’s Cafe on Causeway

METAIRIE, LA.- Joe’s Cafe, a popular 24-hour diner on Causeway Boulevard was heavily damaged by fire early Wednesday morning.

According to employees, the fire started around 2:00 a.m. in the kitchen.

Jefferson Parish firefighters were on the scene quickly and the fire was completely out withing an hour.

There were no injuries, but workers say that it could be months before the cafe can be re-opened.

We bring you more on this developing story as it becomes available.

