Favorite Tequila drinks at Commander’s Palace for National Tequila Day!

NEW ORLEANS – For National Tequila Day, Taylor is highlighting her favorite tequila drinks at this classic New Orleans spot.

Commander’s Palace is a New Orleans staple, with a fun ambiance, delicious cuisine, and tasty cocktails. But did you know that Chef Tory McPhail’s favorite liquor is tequila? And because of that, there are two scrumptious cocktails on the menu that will have you ordering another round.

Named after a cocktail from Café Adelaide’s Swizzle Stick Bar, Sunset on the Patio is a refreshing combination of El Jimador Reposado tequila, fresh lime, & Mandarin Napoleon, finished with pomegranate grenadine. Sunset on the Patio comes with a pair of Commander’s Sunglasses that you get to keep! So throw them on and always remember the amazing time you had at Commander’s Palace.

Chef Tory’s favorite drink combines El Jimador Reposado tequila, Limoncello, lemon juice, Angostura bitters, and simple syrup. Tequila Mockingbird is served in a martini glass and garnished with a lemon twist. The bartenders really know what they’re doing at this place. By adding in just the right amount of simple syrup, this drink is the perfect combination of sweet and sour.

