Chasing History: Eastbank Little League Team Trying to Become First to Reach Little League World Series

Little League team is on the doorsteps to making history in the New Orleans Metro Area.

" We would be part of history yeah I don't know I can't even fathom it if we were to make it I don't know." says Head Coach Scott Frazier.

Frazier has been involved with Little League Baseball for twenty years, He's been the head coach for the East Bank team the past six year. He say this year's team is a special group.

"Every year we have a shot to make it. This group is very athletic, lot of speed, lot of pitching depth and a lot of Baseball IQ is high" say Frazier.

"They come from different travel ball teams all these kids played at a high level throughout their youth career in travel i think that's a part of the reason why we have legitimate chance they pretty much bee groomed for this opportunity." Frazier added.

The team won the state championship last week to advance to the Little League Regional in Waco, Texas starting August 1st. If they were to win in Waco they would punch their ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

" It always comes down to the two Texas teams, pretty much the road to Williamsport will have to go through Texas." said Frazier.

This year's club is so good the team has not allowed a single run and offensively they have outscored opponents 79 runs to zero.

Regional begins Thursday August 1st. East Bank will take on Arkansas at 8 PM from Waco, Texas.