Celebrate National Tequila Day with Nole’ and Patron!

NEW ORLEANS-- Today is National Tequila Day and we got a chance to catch up with Andy Tamburo of Patron.

Tamburo says, "We're celebrating in Nole' all day. We have Happy Hour all day with $5 margaritas and sangria as well as $3 bottled beers and we're also doing a 4-course dinner featuring our Patron. We've been around since 1989. We have 9 different growers with relationships as long as 30 years. I think our most recent relationship is 12 years"

Tamburo and Nole's bartender went on to make the perfect Margarita for News With a Twist co-host Tamica Lee.