Video shows teen risk life to save 6-year-old boy during dog attack

Warning: The content of the video may be difficult to watch for some people.

CONROE, Texas –– A 19-year-old man came to the rescue of a little boy when the child was attacked by a dog Sunday in front of his family’s Texas home.

According to KPRC, 6-year-old Mason and two of his neighbors were playing in the driveway when a loose pit bull attacked him.

A man who lives down the street, Grant Brown, reportedly heard Mason’s screams and ran to help the child.

“As soon as I noticed I just ran over there without thinking and I didn’t know how, but I knew I had to get the dog off of the boy,” Grant told KPRC.

Video shows Brown running up to the dog to distract it, and it quickly turns on him. Brown turns and runs but the dog gives chase, quickly closing the distance and pulling him to the ground.

Grant finally finally manages to get away from the dog, but suffered bites to his hand and the back of his head, as well as several bruises. Brown went to an area hospital for treatment, and needed staples to close his wounds, according to KPRC.

The dog was reportedly given to animal control and its owner was cited.