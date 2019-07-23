Urban South Brewery serving up six limited-edition brews this weekend

NEW ORLEANS – Urban South Brewery is bringing back some oldies but goodies, like Snoball Juice IPA and Talk to Me Goose IPA.
From 10 A.M. to 10 P.M. on Saturday, July 27, USB will be pouring out six limited-edition beers, and you don’t want to miss it.
Urban South Brewery is gearing up for the party of the summer, with their first-ever Trailer Bash.
This wild party will feature six limited-edition beers, live music from Casey Saba, the Afrodisiac Food Truck and more.
Guest are invited to come in their best “Murica” attire for prizes.
The event is FREE, family-friendly and open to the public!
Limited Edition Beer:
- Snoball Juice IPA – 7% ABV/ 50 IBU – smooth drinking, hopped up IPA with nearly 5 lbs/barrel of Idaho 7, Vic Secret, El Dorado and Citra. Available in 12oz 4pk and draft.
- Nectar Cream Snoball Juice – 7% ABV / 50 IBU – a twist on Snoball Juice IPA with a hoppy take on a New Orleans’ snoball flavor. Brewed with almond, vanilla and a heavy dose of lactose, this beer is a decadent, hoppy Snoball IPA. Available in 16oz 4pk and draft.
- Guitars and Cadillacs Pale Ale – 5% ABV / 30 IBU – a hazy pale ale brewed with flaked oats and flaked rye, which deliver a juicy, full palate. We hopped this pale ale with Citra and Vic Secret. Ripe pineapple and passionfruit take over the aroma while sweet citrus and tropical fruits load the palate. Available in 12oz 4pk and draft.
- Rock Pop Gose – 4.5% ABV / 10 IBU – Our gose base loaded with rocket pops for a taste of summer! Blue raspberry, a touch of line and sweet cherry. Available in 12oz 4pk and draft.
- Paradise Park 100 – 4% ABV / 5 IBU – The 100-calorie light lager is brewed with a touch of flaked rice to give a refreshing and crisp finish and hopped with a good amount of Loral hops to lend a clean herbal and fruity hop character. Available in 12oz 6pk and draft.
- Talk to Me Goose IPA – 6.2% ABV / 18 IBU – pilot series IPPA with 28% flaked oats and 10% flaked wheat for mouthfeel and creaminess. Hopped with 6+ pounds per barrel of Citra, Vic Secret and El Dorado. Available in 16oz 4pk and draft.