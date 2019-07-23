Urban South Brewery serving up six limited-edition brews this weekend

NEW ORLEANS – Urban South Brewery is bringing back some oldies but goodies, like Snoball Juice IPA and Talk to Me Goose IPA.

From 10 A.M. to 10 P.M. on Saturday, July 27, USB will be pouring out six limited-edition beers, and you don’t want to miss it.

Urban South Brewery is gearing up for the party of the summer, with their first-ever Trailer Bash.

This wild party will feature six limited-edition beers, live music from Casey Saba, the Afrodisiac Food Truck and more.

Guest are invited to come in their best “Murica” attire for prizes.

The event is FREE, family-friendly and open to the public!

Limited Edition Beer: