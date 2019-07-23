Under new ownership… whats next for the Little Gem Saloon?

NEW ORLEANS – It’s historic doors first opened 115 years ago, and the restoration marked the resurrection of this historic area as the heart of New Orleans’ Jazz.

In 2012, the Bazan family set out to restore Little Gem Saloon with an eye for historic preservation & a passion for Jazz.

The family transformed Little Gem into a two-story private event space, restaurant & live music venue that resembled the days when the Gem was the jazz corner of New Orleans.

But after six years of ownership, they have decided to sell.

On Tuesday, the family released the following statement.

“It is a bittersweet situation but we feel super fortunate to have been able to be a small part of the Little Gem’s history. Our family is proud to have pioneered the rebirth of S Rampart and to have resurrected the Little Gem Saloon. We are honored to have been able to showcase local and world-renowned artists while serving thousands of happy customers these past six and a half years.