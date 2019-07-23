“The Bachelor” coming to New Orleans for Live on stage show

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced as the next man to hand out roses on the ABC reality show. If that name doesn't look familiar, think back to "The Bachelorette" season 8 in 2012 when Luyendyk Jr. was the runner up who vied for the heart of Emily Maynard.

NEW ORLEANS– Long time host Chris Harrison of ABC’s hit show “The Bachelor” announced that the reality series will be making its way across America for “The Bachelor Live on Stage” and it will be making a stop in New Orleans.

On Monday’s “Men Tell All” special, Harrison said, “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be on The Bachelor, then this is your chance.”    Former “The Bachelor” lead Ben Higgins is hosting “The Bachelor Live on Stage.”

The events will be hosted by previous “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” contestants.   An eligible hometown Bachelor is introduced to local women in the audience for a chance at love and romance.

“The Bachelor Live on Stage” will be in New Orleans at The Mahalia Jackson Theater on May 13, 2020.

