Test Kitchen Taylor: Cleveland Kraut Stuffed Shells

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

What do you do when Cleveland Kraut sends you 10 pounds of sauerkraut? Well, first you try all of the flavors, and decide this delicious snack isn't your normal kraut! Then, if you're Test Kitchen Taylor, you make Sauerkraut Stuffed Shells!

Sauerkraut & Spinach Stuffed Shells

½ 8 ounce pack package jumbo pasta shells

2 cups spinach

2 cups Roasted Garlic Kraut

2 cups whole milk ricotta cheese

6 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 egg

1 pinch garlic powder

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Cook shells according to package directions. Place in cold water to stop cooking. Drain.

Add the ingredients above into a bowl. Mix thoroughly. Stuff mixture into the shells.

Place shells open side up and close together in a pan. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup parmesan cheese over top.

Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 25-30 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Enjoy!

