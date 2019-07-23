× Teen arrested after he says he intentionally caused a fiery crash that took the life of a Greenwell Springs Woman

BATON ROUGE, LA.– State Troopers have arrested 18-year-old Jack Jordan after they say he told them that he intentionally crashed his car into another vehicle, killing a woman in Baton Rouge on Monday night.

Investigators say that Jordan told them that he intentionally ran his 2010 Toyota Tundra into a 2013 Nissan Rogue at the intersection of Perkins Road and Seigen Lane, causing the Rouge to burst into flames.

51-year-old Stephanie Payne of Greenwell Springs was driving the Rouge at the time of the crash and was killed in the fire.

Jordan was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries he received in the crash and was then taken to State Police Troop A for booking.

That’s when troopers say that he tried to escape.

He was quickly captured and now faces charges of second degree murder, reckless operation and simple escape.

Jordan has not given police a reason for intentionally crashing into Payne’s car.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

Both drivers were properly restrained.

This incident remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.