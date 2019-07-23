× SLU: Volleyball Earns AVCA Team Academic Award

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana indoor volleyball squad has earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award, marking the third time in program history the Lady Lions have earned the award.

Initiated during the 1992-93 academic year, the award honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

The AVCA Team Academic Award is the single largest award offered by quantity of schools, players and coaches honored. Since the 2000-2001 season, the number of recipients has increased every single year but two, while more than doubling the total over the last eight academic years. Since the award’s inception in 1993, the amount of award winners has increased from 62 to its current number of 1,125.

NCAA Division I schools added 25 recipients, 189 total, compared to a year ago. Collegiate beach is also a fast-growing category with that area of the sport nearly doubling last year’s total from 22 to 41. Over 1,000 different schools have earned the award in the program’s 25-year history, with exactly 9,586 awards given out in total.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.