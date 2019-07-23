× Patrick Johnson Named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane junior defensive lineman Patrick Johnson was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List on Tuesday afternoon, putting him in the running for the annual award given to the nation’s best defensive player, which is presented by the Football Writers Association of America.

Johnson is coming off a breakout 2018 campaign that saw him lead Tulane with 10.5 sacks, a number that tied him for the national lead among sophomores and was 13th overall in the country. His total made him just the third player in program history with at least 10 sacks in a year.

This preseason, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, native was selected to the Chuck Bednarik Watch List and was named Preseason First Team All-Conference by Phil Steele Magazine and Athlon Sports.

Johnson’s honor adds to a growing list of Tulane individuals that have been named to preseason watch lists. Last week, senior running back Darius Bradwell was selected as a Doak Walker Candidate, graduate transfer offensive lineman Christian Montano was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List and senior wide receiver Darnell Mooney was tabbed to the Fred Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

As in previous years, the FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists for the 2019 Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Nov. 20.The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from those five finalists.

The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about the NCFAA.

The Green Wave open the 2019 season on Thursday, August 29 at home against FIU with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.