NOPD looking for missing 15-year-old boy

Posted 3:49 PM, July 23, 2019, by

Lamond Payne

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks.

Lamond Price was last seen around 4 p.m. on July 11 at his home in the 4200 block of South Tonti Street, according to the NOPD.

Price is about 5’6” tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

He has a scar on his forehead.

Anyone with additional information regarding the whereabouts of Lamond Payne is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 29.946751 by -90.101765.

4200 block of South Tonti Street

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.