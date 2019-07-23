NOPD looking for missing 15-year-old boy

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks.

Lamond Price was last seen around 4 p.m. on July 11 at his home in the 4200 block of South Tonti Street, according to the NOPD.

Price is about 5’6” tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

He has a scar on his forehead.

Anyone with additional information regarding the whereabouts of Lamond Payne is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.

29.946751 -90.101765