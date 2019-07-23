Nolé Celebrates National Tequila Day with Four-Course Patrón Dinner

NEW ORLEANS—Nolé Restaurant, where New Orleans and Latin American cuisine meet, announced it will be celebrating National Tequila Day with its “all-day” happy hour and a special Patrón dinner.

The Patrón dinner will be on Wednesday, July 24, from 6:30 P.M. to 9 P.M.

The limited seating, four-course tequila pairing dinner will include an interactive Margarita 101 session with Patrón Tequila representative, Andy Tamburo.

“Chef Chris and I have paired each course of his menu with our award winning tequilas,” said Tamburo. “We’ll show our guests that tequila is for more than just margaritas.”

Nolé’s “all-day” happy hour takes place every Wednesday, from open until close.

The evening will kick off with a welcome cocktail, Pimosa, champagne topped with a float of pineapple Patrón, and bocadillo, a housemade snack made of corn nuts, plantain chips, and popcorn.

Chef Chris Lusk will prepare the quintessential cuisine de las Americas that Nolé is known for starting with blue crab street corn paired with Roca Patrón Silver.

The second course of BBQ shrimp and grits will be served with Roca Patrón Reposado.

For the third course, Lusk will offer chicken tinga taco and Roca Patrón Anejo.

The fourth course will be olive oil chocolate cake served with Patrón XO Café.

Each course may be poured with either tequila on the rocks or tequila neat.

The Margarita 101 class will involve instruction on the proper way to mix a margarita using fresh lime juice and other ingredients, instead of the typical sweet and sour mix.

“This dinner will be a fun way to spend a hot summer night doing what New Orleanians do best…spending time with family and friends, relaxing and enjoying the company,” said Al Copeland, Jr. “And what better place to celebrate tequila, than with the best Latin American food in New Orleans.”

Tickets to the dinner are $60 each (tax and gratuity included) and can be purchased here. Free valet parking will also be available.

Nolé is located at 2001 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans.

For more information, please call (504)593-9955, or visit www.nolerestaurant.com, or on facebook @nolerestaurant.