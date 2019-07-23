× LSU’s Delpit Named to Thorpe Award Watch List

BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive back Grant Delpit had his name added to a second preseason award list on Monday as the junior is one of 46 players from across the country named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced.

The Jim Thorpe Award annually recognizes the best defensive back in college football. Past LSU winners of this prestigious award include Patrick Peterson in 2010 and Morris Claiborne in 2011, who both went on to be first round NFL draft picks.

Rated as the No. 1 defensive back in college football heading in to the 2019 season by USA Today, Delpit is also listed on the Bednarik Award Watch List.

One of only nine unanimous All-Americas in LSU history, Delpit led the Southeastern Conference interceptions (5) and ranked No. 2 in the league in passes defended (14) in 2018. He led the Tigers in sacks (5.0), finished third in tackles (74), and added another 10.5 tackles for loss.

For his outstanding defensive play as a sophomore in 2018, Delpit was one of five finalist for the Nagurski Trophy as well as being a first team All-SEC selection.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.