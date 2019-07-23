× Louisiana Children’s Museum throwing one final ‘goodbye-party’

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Children’s Museum will host a party on July 27 celebrating the last 33 years spent at 420 Julia Street.

Children and families are invited to come to play in the exhibits one last time before an official countdown with balloons, confetti, and a Second Line out to Julia Street to say goodbye and close the big blue doors.

The Soul Heirs Brass Band will be performing live throughout the event, and during the second line onto Julia Street.

The party will go from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Tickets must be purchased to attend.

$2.50 — members

$10 — non-members

All ages welcome, activities at the event include: