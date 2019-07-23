Gretna PD fires two officers for inappropriate social media posts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRETNA, LA- Two police officers are now unemployed after making threatening comments on social media.

In a social media post, Officer Charles Rispoli called New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a "vile idiot" and said that she "needs a round," referencing to shooting her.

Office Rispoli was fired on Monday.

Officer Angelo Viscaro was also fired, after he "liked" and shared the post.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson says that he does feel the right decision was made. "We felt that these... that this post violated our policy it was in a nature that certainly was not supported by our agency and promoted violence."

Further investigation revealed the officer's anger with Ocasio-Cortez, was apparently prompted by a fake news story posted on a fake website.

The fake story claimed that Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez said the military should take a pay cut.

Ocasio-Cortez reacted to the situation, saying that President Trump is "sowing violence" by threatening elected officials in his presidential tweets.