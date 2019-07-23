Disabled veteran combat photographer brings new mission to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Stacy Pearsall has a Bronze Star and Air force Commendation with Valor for her service in Iraq. But it was during that service when Pearsall sustained a disabling injury that ended her military career. Now she has a new mission.

Pearsall is taking her Veterans Portrait Project around the country. In every stop, she’s taking portrait photographs of veterans. So far, she’s collected more than 150 portraits in stops at 90 cities and in more than 30 states. On this day, July 23, Pearsall’s mission landed at the National World War Two Museum in New Orleans.

Pearsall served as an aerial combat photojournalist from 1998 to 2008. Her military career came to an end after she was injured while serving in Iraq in 2007.

Pearsall says she began the VPP while she was recovering from her injuries. She says that her body and spirit were broken. But her time in VA waiting rooms and meeting other vets inspired her to begin the project.

Pearsall is a graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Along with her work as a photographer, Pearsall has also written two books, won numerous awards, and has an honorary doctoral degree in journalism from The Citadel.

Each veteran is given a high-res portrait. Pearsall uses her collection at national exhibitions, in video productions and in social media posts. She hopes her project will ensure that the contributions of America’s veterans are never forgotten.

For more information on her program, click here.