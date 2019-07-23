× Cold front bringing nicer weather, tropical intrigue

A rare late July cold front is moving south Tuesday afternoon and will be followed by some pleasant conditions over the next couple days. After so much rain and humidity lately it will feel much nicer Wednesday and Thursday. Dewpoints will drop into the low to mid 60s which is low for this time of year. It will be short-lived as moisture already starts to come back by Friday. Dry air means cooler temperatures at night and early in the morning. 60s will return for lows in the cooler spots north and west over the next couple of mornings. It will feel very pleasant even during the afternoon thanks to lower humidity. Thursday morning temps will be similar to Wednesday morning.

The only issue with cold fronts this time of year is that they tend to not move very far south. As they linger over the northern Gulf areas of thunderstorms can sometimes turn into low pressure systems that develop tropical characteristics. There is a chance we see this happen this week.

The National Hurricane Center 5 day outlook shows only a slight chance of anything developing tropically. In general we are not expecting anything significant. However it will be worth watching to see if a low forms and how it may impact rain chances by the weekend.

