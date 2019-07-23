× Around the house product round up

Spring cleaning? More like every… single… day cleaning.

I get so much satisfaction from cleaning my home. Whether it be the deepest cleaning it’s ever had, or just a good sweeping, it feels wonderful. A big part of keeping your house clean and organized is to throw out what doesn’t get used. Purging is good for the soul, I’m sure of it!

So next time you decide to start cleaning, make yourself a nice, neat pile, of all of the things you haven’t used in the past few months. And once you find a new home for those items, try adding these much needed items to your fresh new home.

HandsOn Glove

HandsOn Gloves are a revolutionary concept that reaches far beyond the traditional curry combs, mitts and shedders on the market today. Wet or dry, they won’t slip or fall off while providing you and your animals with a more thorough and enjoyable bathing and grooming experience.

The gloves are hypoallergenic, being made of tough nitrile, PVC and nylon, giving them the ability to avoid allergenic reactions some people may experience with common rubber or latex glove products. I love that the gloves seem natural to my pets. Not only are they not afraid of thr gloves, they almost gravitate towards me, wanting more grooming and petting time. HandsOn grooming and petting allow you to connect with your animals on a level far beyond other grooming products. The scrubbing nodules on the fingers and palms provide a deep thorough clean and are the best de-shedders on the market today. The gloves allow me to easily clean sensitive areas like faces, ears and tight body contours. Another added benefit is your animals hair does not stick to the HandsOn Glove; just a simple flick of the wrist and the hair instantly releases so you can go right back to caring for your animal.

Coming from someone who always have a manicure, I love that my hands and fingernails stay clean while washing my animals. it’s also really nice how snjug the glove fits. Wet, dry, soapy, or sweaty, the condition doesn’t matter, the glove stays on. And the gloves flexible grip allows me to easily grab a hold of whatever I need to get the job done. The HandsOn Glove has been a real big help in the grooming of my pets, and I was able to get rid of so many other products that just hadn’t satisfied me. If you’re a pet owner, I highly suggest you take the leap and get the HandsOn Glove.

Glammy Vanity