6-year-old saves mom after she passes out from heat stroke

GRANDVIEW, Mo. – First responders helped save a woman’s life in Missouri Saturday, but it wouldn’t have happened without the quick thinking of a 6-year-old girl.

Christinia and her mom Mary spent part of their Saturday at an outdoor birthday party.

“They had been out there for a couple hours, and then I guess they went to the nail shop," Christinia's grandma Vickie Hancock told WDAF.

When they got home, the 6-year-old said her mom wasn’t acting right.

“I took her temperature to see if she was cold," Christinia said. "I tried to get her some water, but she said no. She laid in the bed and just started crying.”

Mary blacked out. Christina called her grandmother for help.

“As soon as I picked up the phone, she said, ‘Grandma, it's an emergency,’ and I said, ‘What's wrong?’ and she said, ‘It's my mama. She's not talking and she won't open her eyes.'"

"I was trying to hold her hand. She was just passing out on me. I was crying," Christinia said.

Vickie called 911 and asked Christinia to open the front door for paramedics. The girl did, and first responders quickly got to her mom, who’d suffered heat stroke.

The pair was only outside for about an hour and a half, but staying hydrated is critical, and the heat can take over quickly. After a couple hours of treatment at a local hospital, Mary has recovered.

Grandview firefighters are going to honor Christinia for her awesome work on Tuesday.