Wine tastings, food, giveaways and more at the Summer Wine & Spirits Series at Gris-Gris

Posted 3:08 PM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:10PM, July 23, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – Only three more chances to be part of the Summer Wine & Spirits Series at Gris-Gris on Magazine Street.

The first of the four events took place on July 18th, and featured Rose’.

The second installment of the Gris-Gris Summer Wine & Spirits Series will be on Wednesday, July 31, from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

The evening will be filled with Sparkling wine, spirits education with tastings, bites, giveaways and more!

The series will be held in Gris-Gris’ private event space, the Samedi Room (with access to the third-story rooftop!)

Tickets are $35, and spots are LIMITED!

Guests can call the restaurant to reserve a spot at (504) 272-0241.

Additional dates for the Gris-Gris Summer Wine & Spirits Series:

Wednesday, August 14th, 5:30 – 7:00 pm: Cocktails
Wednesday, August 28th, 5:30 – 7:00 pm: Cocktails

